Advised clients' major concerns in 2022

From skyrocketing property prices to a foreboding stock market crash, financial advisers reveal their clients' main worries in 2022.

Wild swings across the local and international share markets is a concern for many clients, particularly as indices tether along correction territory.

Pivot Wealth founder and adviser Ben Nash said he works with many clients that work in the technology space such as Apple, Google, and Amazon.

For them, the big concern is the ongoing volatility of technology shares and the sharemarket more broadly; they are wondering where markets are going from here and what that means for their wealth position, he says.

With interest rates hitting rock bottom, RP Wealth Management principal and wealth adviser Ronald Pratap said this is a positive drawcard for people borrowing money, but an issue for those investing money - particularly retirees.

"Retirees tend to be conservative investors. But with cash rates earning next to nothing and fixed interest rates, in some cases, going negative in the last 12 months, advisers are hesitant to invest in defensive assets because clients' money is going nowhere or potentially making a loss," he said.

Life insurance is a major bugbear for clients as well as advisers - and it is currently the most difficult conversation taking place between them.

Life insurers are increasing their premiums across the board and within 12 months or 18 months, push through a second rate increase. Premiums are skyrocketing by 20%-25% in a year, Pratap said.

"Advisers typically help clients find the right cover within their budget, but now, clients are insisting on reducing their cover or cancelling it all together," he said.

Additionally, with so many people coming down with the coronavirus - this has compounded other health issues.

Pratap added that this has made applying for life insurance more difficult because some insurers want clients showing no COVID-19 symptoms for 60 days or 90 days even before considering taking them on.

Many advisers find clients are cashed-up more than ever.

After the last two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, clients are telling Tribeca Financial senior adviser Stevie-Jade Turner that they've found it very easy to save money.

"The biggest concern that I've been seeing working with new clients over the last 12 months, is that they now have significant sums of cash and don't know what to do with it. They know leaving it in cash won't give them much of a return, so naturally they want to explore what investments are out there," she said.

Another theme Turner pointed out is clients embracing the near 20% superannuation and investment portfolio returns over the last 12 months.

"My existing clients are obviously aware through our ongoing relationship and education that this won't continue indefinitely, and that volatility will return again," she said.

"However, new clients that I'm coming across who haven't worked with an adviser before, especially younger clients, they can be surprised and obviously don't like hearing that portfolio returns will drop to more typical returns behaviours linked to their underlying asset classes."

Property prices continue to be a hot topic as advisers work with many accumulators who are looking to purchase their dream home.

In seeing massive price rises over the last year, clients are wondering how they're going to afford a home they're comfortable in, Nash said.

One constant theme among clients and advisers year in and year out is taxation.

Australians recognise they're paying a lot of tax but also know there are opportunities to minimise the amount they are paying, Nash said, adding that many are very confused with all the rules and how they should get started.