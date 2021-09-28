Advice group appoints chief executive

A boutique financial advice group has named a new chief executive to take over in October, promoting from within.

Profile Financial Services has appointed Lena Ridley as its new chief, replacing interim chief executive Peter Coleman.

Ridley is currently the group's general manager and has been with Profile since March 2018. She has over 22 years' experience in wealth management.

Profile managing director Phillip Win said he and the board are confident Ridley will continue to drive the firm's growth ambitions.

"Lena is extremely dedicated, knowledgeable and very client-orientated, all strong attributes which we are confident will enable her to guide and lead the business well," Win said.

He also thanked Coleman for his time as interim chief executive.

"We thank Peter for stepping up and guiding the business in very difficult and unprecedented times of economic, social and financial uncertainty," he said.

Coleman is also chair of Profile's board and has been serving as chief executive for two years following the departure of Sarah Abood in October 2019.

Abood led the firm for close to a decade before leaving for personal reasons.