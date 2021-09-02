NEWS
Executive Appointments

Advice group adds to leadership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   12:27PM

The former general manager of private wealth at Wilsons Advisory will lead one of Easton Investments' licensees in a newly created role.

Tara Ross has been appointed head of GPS Wealth, effective September 13.

Ross will join from Wilsons Advisory where she oversaw the firm's private wealth function. She first joined Wilsons in 2019 as national manager, advice delivery.

She has also held practice management roles with BT Financial Group and Professional Investment Services.

Ross is recognised for her capacity to build strong relationships with advisers, her mentoring and leadership skills, Easton Investments managing director Nathan Jacobsen said.

"At Easton, we share an ambition with financial advisers and accountants to create positive industry change. Our shared goal is to solidify the position of financial advice as a recognised and respected profession that delivers tangible results for its clients," he said.

"As head of GPS, Tara will play a key role in partnering with GPS advisers to deliver on this ambition."

He added that he is excited to have Ross join the team.

"Culturally, we are deeply aligned in our beliefs on governance, the future of financial advice and the momentum required to create the right environment for advice businesses to succeed," Jacobsen said.

