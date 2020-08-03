Advice firm partners with mortgage aggregator

Encore Advisory Group has partnered with Loan Market, a mortgage aggregator, establishing a new business.

The new joint business will be called Financial Advice Mortgage Solutions (FAMS).

FAMS said the new business will bring together everything a professional financial advice business needs to deliver debt advice and mortgage broking.

"Client value needs to be proven more than ever and advice will need to go beyond traditional areas of investment, superannuation and insurance and into areas of advice on cashflow and managing debt," FAMS chief executive Mark Zaglas said.

"We believe this is a win for consumers, will accelerate business growth and business value, and must be part of a financial advisory firm of the future."

Zaglas has been chief executive of Encore for two and a half years after an almost decade long career with National Australia Bank.

The FAMS partnership with Loan Market will mean the business has access to Loan Market's technology.

"We seek out businesses that look to lead the next generation of financial services and who embrace the combination of wealth management and mortgage broking," Loan Market chair Sam White said.

"I believe Encore Advisory Group have the deepest experience in the market in helping businesses reach their full potential in this space while offering their client's the most holistic experience possible."