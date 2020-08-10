Advice firm awarded international certification

Shadforth Financial Group has achieved the international fiduciary certification following an assessment by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence.

Shadforth is now one of just seven Australian advice firms to have the certification.

"Advice relationships are fiduciary in nature. They are based on a foundation of trust," Shadforth chief executive Terry Dillon said.

"This is so important because in most cases our clients are entrusting us with the management of their total balance sheets and consequently their financial futures. To be a fiduciary means we are bound by the highest standards and three primary duties."

Centre for Fiduciary Excellence managing director Carlos Manskep said the centre's independent assesments provide assurance to high net worth clients that firms that achieve the certification are adhering to the industry's best fiduciary practices.

These include always putting clients' best interests first, managing conflicts of interest and acting at all times in a prudent and professional manner with a commitment to ethical behavior.

"There is such disparity in the quality and range of services provided in the advice market. It is hard for consumers to compare providers and understand what good looks like. Becoming a fiduciary is one way we can set the gold standard to signal to consumers that we stand for them," Dillon added.

Shadforth said it is now the largest advice firm in Australia with this certification.

"This comes at a time after the advice and financial services industry has suffered significant reputational damage. Shadforth believes becoming certified as Australia's largest fiduciary advice firm could be an inflection point for the broader profession," the firm said.