NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Advice disciplinary body delayed
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   12:33PM

Financial advisers will have to wait until June 2021 for the long-awaited disciplinary body that is purported to professionalise the industry.

Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume flagged the single disciplinary body will not see its slated January 2021 launch.

Instead, the disciplinary body as recommended by the financial services Royal Commission, is set to be up and running in mid-2021, Hume told the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association Virtual Conference this morning.

The federal government is still working through the design features of the disciplinary body, which is a key element in professionalising the financial advice industry, she said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Hume was aware of what the delay meant for the financial advice industry which has been operating without a disciplinary or code-monitoring body since it began.

In the meantime, Hume said it is the responsibility of the AFSL or licence holder to ensure its authorised representatives are abiding to internal standards and the industry's code of ethics.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

ASIC has stated that it has no role in monitoring or enforcing advisers' compliance under the new disciplinary body, but stressed the importance of sticking to the industry's Code of Ethics.

As of 1 January 2020, advisers are legally obliged to give an account of how they have interpreted and applied the code in dealing with clients.

The postponement is in line with a number of other Royal Commission recommendations that are yet to be implemented and delayed for six months or so. About 24 have been implemented while another 35 are a work in progress, Hume said.

Additionally, she acknowledged the burdens advisers are currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, commending them on their efforts in providing pro-bono work and discounted advice in times of crisis.

Delivering high-quality advice at an affordable price is a goal Hume wants to make possible with the help of technology and the regulator in the future.

"For regulators, more time spent auditing algorithms can mean less time auditing advisers. Facilitating the roll out of compliant algorithms for advisers means that there is greater consistency in the delivery of quality advice, [and] for financial advisers it can unlock an enormous potential for productivity [and deliver high-quality advice to more people] in less time," she said.

Read more: Royal CommissionSenator Jane HumeASICSAFAA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
ASIC takes action against BTFM, Asgard, StatePlus
Westpac ditches dividend
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Watchdog warns of celebrity-endorsed bitcoin scams
ASIC grants frozen fund relief
ASIC takes action against RI Advice
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
ASIC winds up illegal land banking scheme
ASIC relaxes IPO red tape
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
AMP Capital has announced the departure of two key staff from New Zealand including managing director and chief economist Bevan Graham and head of clients Greg McMaster.
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The firm posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.
Advice disciplinary body delayed
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Financial advisers will have to wait until June 2021 for the long-awaited disciplinary body that is purported to professionalise the industry.
APRA expands super data collection
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:32AM
APRA has released the final consultation package for Phase 1 of its project to expand the breadth, depth and consistency of its superannuation data collection.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tGOHvy7B