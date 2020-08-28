Advice disciplinary body delayed

Financial advisers will have to wait until June 2021 for the long-awaited disciplinary body that is purported to professionalise the industry.

Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume flagged the single disciplinary body will not see its slated January 2021 launch.

Instead, the disciplinary body as recommended by the financial services Royal Commission, is set to be up and running in mid-2021, Hume told the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association Virtual Conference this morning.

The federal government is still working through the design features of the disciplinary body, which is a key element in professionalising the financial advice industry, she said.

Hume was aware of what the delay meant for the financial advice industry which has been operating without a disciplinary or code-monitoring body since it began.

In the meantime, Hume said it is the responsibility of the AFSL or licence holder to ensure its authorised representatives are abiding to internal standards and the industry's code of ethics.

ASIC has stated that it has no role in monitoring or enforcing advisers' compliance under the new disciplinary body, but stressed the importance of sticking to the industry's Code of Ethics.

As of 1 January 2020, advisers are legally obliged to give an account of how they have interpreted and applied the code in dealing with clients.

The postponement is in line with a number of other Royal Commission recommendations that are yet to be implemented and delayed for six months or so. About 24 have been implemented while another 35 are a work in progress, Hume said.

Additionally, she acknowledged the burdens advisers are currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, commending them on their efforts in providing pro-bono work and discounted advice in times of crisis.

Delivering high-quality advice at an affordable price is a goal Hume wants to make possible with the help of technology and the regulator in the future.

"For regulators, more time spent auditing algorithms can mean less time auditing advisers. Facilitating the roll out of compliant algorithms for advisers means that there is greater consistency in the delivery of quality advice, [and] for financial advisers it can unlock an enormous potential for productivity [and deliver high-quality advice to more people] in less time," she said.