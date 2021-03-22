Adamantem invests in carbon farming

Adamantem Capital has taken a majority stake in a carbon farming project developer which works to regenerate farmed land.

Adamantem has joined Climate Friendly as a majority stake investor, supporting the business' growth and aim to tackle the climate challenge.

Adamantem managing director Rob Koczkar said the firm is very proud to be partnering with a team leading carbon project development in Australia.

"Climate Friendly's team collectively bring more than 75 years' experience working in carbon markets in Australia," Koczkar said.

"We look forward to working together to continue innovating, onboarding more project partners and helping drive the industry's growth.

"In particular, we look forward to supporting Climate Friendly's focus on active landscape management which enables carbon farming partners the freedom and flexibility to regenerate the landscape in balance with sustainable agricultural production."

Climate Friendly works with land holders, managers, and Traditional Custodians to regenerate land and improve productivity by adopting land management practices that reduce emissions and capture carbon in the land.

Climate Friendly said with Adamantem's support, it plans to continue to grow its impact and scale up the business to meet its carbon abatement target of 100 mega tonnes by 2025, in partnership with its carbon farming and carbon offset partners.

Climate Friendly chief executive Skye Glenday said the strategic investment from Adamantem will enable it to partner with more land managers and Traditional Custodians on carbon farming.

"It is a great way to mark the start of Climate Friendly's 18th year in business, and we are very excited to think about meeting and even exceeding our ambitious impact goal together," Glenday said.

"This investment recognises the value in the 'profit for purpose' goals that drive Climate Friendly's team and culture and which have been embraced by Adamantem."