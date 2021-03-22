NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Adamantem invests in carbon farming
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 22 MAR 2021   12:04PM

Adamantem Capital has taken a majority stake in a carbon farming project developer which works to regenerate farmed land.

Adamantem has joined Climate Friendly as a majority stake investor, supporting the business' growth and aim to tackle the climate challenge.

Adamantem managing director Rob Koczkar said the firm is very proud to be partnering with a team leading carbon project development in Australia.

"Climate Friendly's team collectively bring more than 75 years' experience working in carbon markets in Australia," Koczkar said.

"We look forward to working together to continue innovating, onboarding more project partners and helping drive the industry's growth.

"In particular, we look forward to supporting Climate Friendly's focus on active landscape management which enables carbon farming partners the freedom and flexibility to regenerate the landscape in balance with sustainable agricultural production."

Climate Friendly works with land holders, managers, and Traditional Custodians to regenerate land and improve productivity by adopting land management practices that reduce emissions and capture carbon in the land.

Climate Friendly said with Adamantem's support, it plans to continue to grow its impact and scale up the business to meet its carbon abatement target of 100 mega tonnes by 2025, in partnership with its carbon farming and carbon offset partners.

Climate Friendly chief executive Skye Glenday said the strategic investment from Adamantem will enable it to partner with more land managers and Traditional Custodians on carbon farming.

"It is a great way to mark the start of Climate Friendly's 18th year in business, and we are very excited to think about meeting and even exceeding our ambitious impact goal together," Glenday said.

"This investment recognises the value in the 'profit for purpose' goals that drive Climate Friendly's team and culture and which have been embraced by Adamantem."

Read more: Climate FriendlyAdamantem CapitalRob KoczkarSkye Glenday
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Adamantem acquires ASX-listed company
HESTA commits $40m to impact investments
HESTA and SVA launch impact investment fund
Editor's Choice
AFCA left toothless on Mayfair complaints
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:44PM
Mayfair 101 investors who have had their life savings frozen amid ASIC's proceedings have been left to their own devices, partly due to Mayfair not being a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
Perpetual's Garry Laurence starts boutique
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Former Perpetual Investment global equities portfolio manager Garry Laurence has started a new boutique which is currently raising for its first fund.
LGIAsuper overhauls insurance, closes product
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:02PM
Ahead of its merger with Energy Super, LGIAsuper has made several changes to its insurance offering and announced the closure of its Lifecycle product.
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Equity Trustees' Harvey Kalman will leave the firm after over two decades.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AI3xbp6V