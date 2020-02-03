NEWS
Investment
Adamantem acquires ASX-listed company
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 3 FEB 2020   11:30AM

Adamantem Capital has announced the acquisition of 100% of shares in Legend Corporation by way of a Scheme of Arrangement.

The proposed acquisition is Adamantem's second public-to-private transaction and will be the fund's sixth investment in its portfolio since launching in 2017.

"Legend is an ASX-listed designer, manufacturer and distributor of products and accessories to trade specialists across a diversified range of end markets, including electrical, power, rail, mining and telecommunications end markets," Adamantem said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company has agreed to take Legend private for around $79.6 million, and an implied value of $100.6 million.

Adamantem managing director, Rob Koczkar, said Legend was attractive for its long history of innovation and established position as a leading manufacturer and distributor of components for a variety of end markets including electrical, gas and plumbing, where it is a certified and preferred wholesale supplier.

"We are delighted to have the unanimous support of Legend's Board on our proposal,"Koczkar said.

"We are committed to continuing the growth of Legend under private ownership, supporting its people and customers, and building on its history as a leading provider of engineering solutions to a range of industries."

Adamantem was established in 2016 and is a specialist Australian private equity firm which aims to invest in companies valued between $100 million and $500 million

