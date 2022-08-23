Adam Willis joins DWS distribution team

DWS has hired Adam Willis as a senior client coverage specialist in its client coverage division across the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Willis is Sydney-based and reports to DWS head of client Coverage Division Australia and New Zealand Lidia Tomova. He is responsible for building consultant relations and growing relationships with local investors to help them deliver on long-term investment objectives.

Commenting on his appointment, Willis said: "DWS's solutions-oriented approach is well suited to the local market. As part of the Australia-based team, I look to bring my experience working with institutional investors to help DWS grow its presence and influence in one of the world's most prominent savings markets."

Tomova added that Willis' experience in index, quantitative and multi-asset strategies and solutions-based approaches to engage investors and wealth segments complimented her team's capabilities.

Further, she said that her team would continue to work towards diversifying its client base and rolling out new initiatives across post-retirement, wealth and super.

DWS head of Client Coverage Division Asia Pacific Vanessa Wang concluded: "We welcome Adam to the team to help broaden our footprint locally. Our Australian institutional asset management business has shown continuous growth over the last three years."

"Australia is an important market in APAC as we continue to see opportunities for DWS's strong capabilities across real assets, index and systematic strategies."

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, in June, the DWS Group chief executive Asoka Woehrmann left the group, resigning because of ongoing allegations of greenwashing.

Woehrmann's departure followed a raid on DWS and Deutsche Bank's offices in Frankfurt by German police and members of the German regulator, BaFin.

Stefan Hoops has since stepped into the role of chief executive and last week fired back at critical reporting of the investment giant.

Hoops took aim at reports of massive outflows in Q2 that ignored the company's fee-generation being "remarkably" stable. He also said that DWS's assets under management (AUM) are up €50 billion in Q3 from a combination of inflows and friendlier markets.

On ESG, Hoops continued: "We are fully focused on addressing our past and ensuring that all learnings are implemented. We will have more experience than most in dealing with ambiguous rules which will come handy in a world that is still debating whether nuclear is green and where ESG will feature prominently in the US midterm election."

In closing, he called for things to be kept factual to allow DWS to focus on its clients, navigating markets and investing money.