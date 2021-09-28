Actuary of the Year named

The Actuaries Institute named the principal at Sydney-based actuarial consultancy Taylor Fry as the 2021 Actuary of the Year for his work on social issues.

Hugh Miller focuses on using data and complex analysis to improve public policy outcomes including intergenerational equity, homelessness, children who are in out-of home-care, suicide prevention initiatives and the investment approach to welfare spending and public housing.

Miller recently completed the Australian Actuaries Intergenerational Equity Index for the Actuaries Institute which sought to understand the impact of the environment, housing, education, economics and health on different generations.

"The Intergenerational Index plants a signpost in the ground and says 'this is where we are, and this is where we are going' so we can see how different generations are faring. It shows whether wealth and wellbeing are getting better, or not, over time. And it highlights issues such as home ownership as pressing intergenerational concerns," Miller said.

Miller published the first index in 2020 and released its latest iteration in May which looked at the impact of COVID-19 across generations.

"Hugh has used data and advanced analytics to improve public policy across a very diverse range of sectors. He champions genuine fairness and equity, using data to make informed and careful decisions that result in better outcomes for society," Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said.

Actuaries Institute president Jefferson Gibbs added: "Hugh is extraordinarily skilled at his work, and extremely generous in his contribution to the industry and the Institute. His modelling is of the highest technical skill."