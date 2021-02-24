Actuaries Institute names new president

The Actuaries Institute has named a partner at KPMG as its new president.

Jefferson Gibbs takes over from Hoa Bui, who was appointed to the post in January 2020.

Gibbs is a partner at KPMG specialising in general insurance. He joined the firm in October 2000 based in London and then relocated to the Sydney office two years later. He previously worked at Willis Towers Watson.

Also hailing from KPMG, Bui first joined the consultancy firm's actuarial business in April 2004 and left eight years later to work at Westpac as an appointed actuary.

She rejoined KPMG in July 2012 managing the life insurance and financial services actuarial team of 50. Bui previously worked at Tower Australia, AXA and National Mutual.

Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said: "Jefferson champions the ability of actuaries across all fields. The experience he brings to the role of president includes being able to look at issues from a high level, but also understand the fine details."

"Jefferson is passionate about broadening the opportunities for the profession and areas where they can contribute, recognising that young actuaries have strong interests in climate change, government and data analytics, alongside traditional work in superannuation and insurance."

Commenting on his new role as president and what lies ahead for the profession, Gibbs said actuaries will increasingly expand their remit, taking on greater and more diverse roles in managing risk.

"We must continue to lead in areas of public policy where we have the insight to create real change," he said.

"We need to continue to strengthen relationships with governments, regulators, like ASIC and APRA, and we need to repeat that success with a wider-ranging set of organisations."