Actively managed, ESG funds top 2023 outflows

Actively managed, ESG funds top 2023 outflowsBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024 12:40PM
Read more: Calastone, Marsha Lee
Actively managed funds and ESG strategies suffered the biggest outflows in 2023 at a combined $57.7 billion.
According to Calastone's Global fund flows report, actively managed strategies lost $42 billion (US$27.2bn), eclipsed by passive equity funds that attracted $31 billion (US$20.1bn) of inflows.
"Passive funds are once again in the ascendency, bringing more pressure on fees, at a time when investors are demanding faster and more modern investment experiences," Calastone head of Australia and New Zealand Marsha Lee said.
Over the last five years, passive fund inflows totalled $82 billion (US$53bn) compared to just $2.6 billion (US$1.7bn) active funds managed to bring in.
Growth in sustainable investing between 2020 and 2022 that saw inflows of $79 billion (US$51.2bn) - six times more than non-ESG funds - reversed in 2023. About 80% of the boom came from actively managed strategies.
In the last year, US-based assets jumped by 21%. Across Europe and the UK, mutual fund values were 16% and 14% higher respectively.
Mutual fund assets in Australia and China jumped by 18% in local currency terms, while those in Japan grew by more than a quarter.
ESG-dedicated funds lost $15.7 billion (US$10.2bn), led by European investors.
UK investors redeemed $1.9 billion (US$1.2bn) from ESG equity funds - which is double the amount of non-ESG equity fund redemptions. Australians redeemed $451 million (US$292m) from ESG equity funds.
"The great ESG backlash reflects accusations of greenwashing and an increasing realisation that ESG is simply too vague to meet investor concerns. For example, a Japanese car manufacturer that has improved its governance standards - governance in Japan is a bugbear for international investors - might qualify for an ESG fund," Lee said.
Within asset classes, property funds shed $970 million (US$629m) - the fifth consecutive year of outflows.
Across the board, investors were bullish on fixed income as net inflows totalled $34.2 billion (US$22.2bn) in 2023.
"A market rally that began in late October is already generating significant gains for investors who were brave in the turbulent weeks that went before. For example, the US ten-year benchmark bond yield blew out to almost 5% in October before rallying strongly to end the year down at 3.9%," Lee said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
MA Financial buys $96m hotel to seed fund|
iExtend finds interim arrangement to operate|
Clime avoids board spill|
Actively managed, ESG funds top 2023 outflows|
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER