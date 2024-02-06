Newspaper icon
Actively managed, ESG funds top 2023 outflows

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:40PM

Actively managed funds and ESG strategies suffered the biggest outflows in 2023 at a combined $57.7 billion.

According to Calastone's Global fund flows report, actively managed strategies lost $42 billion (US$27.2bn), eclipsed by passive equity funds that attracted $31 billion (US$20.1bn) of inflows.

"Passive funds are once again in the ascendency, bringing more pressure on fees, at a time when investors are demanding faster and more modern investment experiences," Calastone head of Australia and New Zealand Marsha Lee said.

Over the last five years, passive fund inflows totalled $82 billion (US$53bn) compared to just $2.6 billion (US$1.7bn) active funds managed to bring in.

Growth in sustainable investing between 2020 and 2022 that saw inflows of $79 billion (US$51.2bn) - six times more than non-ESG funds - reversed in 2023. About 80% of the boom came from actively managed strategies.

In the last year, US-based assets jumped by 21%. Across Europe and the UK, mutual fund values were 16% and 14% higher respectively.

Mutual fund assets in Australia and China jumped by 18% in local currency terms, while those in Japan grew by more than a quarter.

ESG-dedicated funds lost $15.7 billion (US$10.2bn), led by European investors.

UK investors redeemed $1.9 billion (US$1.2bn) from ESG equity funds - which is double the amount of non-ESG equity fund redemptions. Australians redeemed $451 million (US$292m) from ESG equity funds.

"The great ESG backlash reflects accusations of greenwashing and an increasing realisation that ESG is simply too vague to meet investor concerns. For example, a Japanese car manufacturer that has improved its governance standards - governance in Japan is a bugbear for international investors - might qualify for an ESG fund," Lee said.

Within asset classes, property funds shed $970 million (US$629m) - the fifth consecutive year of outflows.

Across the board, investors were bullish on fixed income as net inflows totalled $34.2 billion (US$22.2bn) in 2023.

"A market rally that began in late October is already generating significant gains for investors who were brave in the turbulent weeks that went before. For example, the US ten-year benchmark bond yield blew out to almost 5% in October before rallying strongly to end the year down at 3.9%," Lee said.

