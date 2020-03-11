NEWS
Investment
Active managers: Opportunities abound
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAR 2020   12:20PM

While COVID-19 may have some reeling from uncertainty, active managers are seeing it as their time to shine as opportunities for growth crop up.

T. Rowe Price's head of investments, Robert Sharps, said while he is not seeing any wholesale change from portfolio managers in response to volatility, he is seeing some careful decision making.

"I am seeing  some carefully implemented, very proactive ideas that are being backed by our research where we're really trying to increase exposure to companies where the share prices have become detached from very strong longer-term fundamentals," Sharps said.

"Over the course of the last week we've seen research notes come from our hundreds of equity and credit analysts around the globe highlighting emerging opportunities."

Sharps said there are opportunities in securities that are starting to become disconnected from longer-term fundamentals.

"You have research notes that are highlighting opportunities in shares of transportation companies, airlines, hotels, gaming companies," he said.

"You have research notes from credit analysts highlighting instances where we see unique opportunities among specific credits whether or not they are non-investment grade issuers in the US or emerging markets issuers in Asia."

Investment opportunities in Asia, particularly China, are ripe for the picking, according to Marco Li, TT International's portfolio manager for the TT China fund.

"What we are seeing is China was first in, with dealing with the fallout from the virus, and it will be first out," Li told Financial Standard.

"We are now able to buy into fantastic companies are very cheap prices because the excess volatility has led to this irrational stock behaviour."

Li said the markets are also likely to see a lot more investment in China and emerging markets in the fallout from the virus because the US dollar is currently over-valued.

"During the GFC the USD was undervalued, but in these current circumstances that it not the case, so when US investors start to buy up again they are going to be looking at the markets with more undervalued currencies."

Li said active investors are using this opportunity, of low valuations, to put more money into companies that are going to be doing well in 2021.

"You need to be looking forward to next year, and understanding where you can capitalise on these valuations," he said.

"We have been putting more money into gaming companies in Macau, for example, because when the hysteria calms down people are going to want to get out of the house and do something fun."

Sharps put it best, saying: "If you have a longer-term orientation, don't let the psychology of fear take hold, ground your decision making in analysis and in research, that you can take advantage of opportunities that these sorts of market environments either have presented or will present as we work our way through what's likely to be a quite challenging period for the next several weeks if not the next several months."

Read more: ChinaAsiaMarco LiRobert SharpsT. Rowe PriceTT InternationalUSD
