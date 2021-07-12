NEWS
Investment

Active managers lead new ETF issuers

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   11:57AM

Actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs) are on a steady rise, with all the new issuers entering the market launching active products, new data shows.

The BetaShares Australian Exchange Traded Fund Industry: Half Year Review 2021 report showed all new issuers of products were active managers who accounted for nearly half of the 15 products that were launched in total.

This includes Monash Investors, which converted the Monash Absolute Investment Company into an active ETF.

The Hyperion Global Growth Fund also launched on the ASX in March and the Coolabah Active Composite Bond Fund launched on Chi-X in June.

Meanwhile, active ETFs only made up 11% of the $8.8 billion of inflows, up 1% from 2020 however, the top three active ETFs accounted for around 80% of the category's flows.

Index ETFs accounted for 81% of inflows and smart beta with 8%. Vanguard and BetaShares led the inflows receiving around 65% of industry flows, up from 53% in 2020.

Global equities products saw the highest inflows with $5 billion, followed by Australian equities at $1.5 billion.

Rounding out the top five were fixed income ($1.3 billion), multi-asset ($752 million) and listed property ($242 million).

Funds under management across the industry grew 22% to the new record of $115 billion, having surpassed $100 billion in March.

Further to this, trading values are at the same levels as the previous half-year period with monthly trades of around $7 billion to $8 billion on the ASX.

BetaShares forecasts total FUM to reach $138 billion by the end of 2021.

