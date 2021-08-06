Acquisition to create APAC real assets heavyweight

A Hong Kong-based real estate developer will acquire a leading APAC real assets fund manager to become the largest manager of its kind in the region.

ESR Cayman Limited is to acquire 100% of ARA Asset Management for $7 billion (US$5.2bn) via a 90/10 stock/cash transaction.

ESR is an Asia Pacific focused real estate platform comprising logistics and data centers, while ARA Asset Management is the largest real assets manager in Asia Pacific with close to $130 billion in assets.

ESR's major shareholders include the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. They have voted in favour of the acquisition.

Together, the two entities would have about $175 billion in assets, making it the third-largest listed real estate and real assets manager in the world. It would be the largest of its kind in Asia Pacific.

"Our vision has always been to build a leading fund manager focused on technology enabled real estate, especially logistics and more recently data centres, on the back of major secular trends including the rapid rise of e-commerce, digital transformation and the financialisation of real estate in Asia Pacific," ESR chair Jeffrey Perlman said.

"We are currently witnessing a 'once in a generation' change in real estate where leading global investors are seeking to rebalance their portfolios by divesting institutional quality assets in order to redeploy that capital back into New Economy real estate where they have been meaningfully underweight."

About $67 billion of the combined AUM is held in New Economy real estate.

Perlman added: "By creating a one-of-a-kind closed loop solutions ecosystem for capital partners with the addition of ARA, we can leverage our perpetual capital vehicles to help them divest these assets and captively redeploy back into New Economy real estate via ESR and LOGOS..."

Under the deal, ARA Asset Management will become a subsidiary of ESR. ARA Asset Management co-founder and deputy chair John Lim will join ESR's board, and all ARA Asset Management shareholders will rollover their ownership interest into ESR.

Completion of the deal is expected at the end of this year or beginning of next.

ARA Asset Management's subsidiary LOGOS was recently part of a consortium alongside AustralianSuper and TCorp that acquired Sydney's Mooreback Logistics Park, the nation's largest internodal freight facility.