Account number issue causes angst, undue admin work: FAAA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 AUG 2025   12:15PM

Flaws in Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) Tranche 1 has inundated financial advisers with angst and more administrative work thanks to confusion surrounding account number inclusion in consent forms, according to the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Consent forms missing an account number has resulted in advisers submitting a substantial number of reportable situations to ASIC that can be considered as a breach report, FAAA general manager of policy, advocacy and standards Phil Anderson said.

Under DBFO Tranche 1, the Fee Disclosure Statement obligation was removed, and multiple consent form obligations were combined. This included the need to comply with the obligation to obtain consent to continue an Ongoing Fee Arrangement (opt-in or renewal) and obtain consent for a fee to be deducted from a product account.

"The goal was to simplify this regime and to streamline it. In practice, that has not been achieved and we now have duplication of forms and confusion. The legislative complications, such as the need to include an account number on a fee consent form for enabling the deduction of a fee from a product, even for new accounts, is a flaw in the law that has caused a significant regulatory burden for all parties," Anderson said.

The FAAA reached out to Treasury in January to seek guidance and a solution.

Treasury responded in February saying it intended to include the account number and that "resolving this issue would require changes to the primary law and that instead we should seek regulatory guidance from ASIC."

"We put forward a couple of options and had a follow-up meeting with ASIC in mid-April. They confirmed that they did not consider alternative options existed within the primary legislation and were definitive in terms of the need for the account number to be on the consent form when it is signed by the client," Anderson said.

"We highlighted the potential practical consequences of this interpretation, including the fact that this would potentially lead to the automatic termination of impacted Ongoing Fee Arrangements where the account number was not available at the time of the client giving their consent."

Section 962WA of the Corporations Act, an Ongoing Fee Arrangement terminates if a fee is deducted without client consent.

Many would assume that this section is triggered if the fee consent form is considered to be invalid if missing the account number.

Ultimately, Anderson said the problem "needs to be fixed through law change or by product providers making the account number known at the time of applying for a new product account."

"Another big factor here is that despite the fact that this problem was known from around the time when the obligation commenced, there is no flexibility in this part of the Corporations Act for either the Minister or ASIC to fix it," he said.
"This outcome should have been avoidable. As set out above, this is a particularly complex matter where the obligations differ based upon the length of the fee arrangement, the product type and where the fee is paid from.

"There are many experienced people around the profession who do not fully understand the intricacies of how the different provisions in the law interact and therefore how these obligations work. This adds to the already high level of uncertainty and confusion."

