Investment
Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:45PM

The global manager has launched a sustainable ETF, the first of what it calls a series of sustainable actively managed ESG offerings.

The abrdn Sustainable Asian Opportunities Active ETF (ASX: ASAO) is designed to provide investors with "high capital growth over the medium to long term by seeking exposure to Asian markets excluding Japan."

The fund invests in a portfolio of around 35-70 Asian quality listed companies, excluding Japan, which have the potential for capital growth and increased earning potential.

The launch of the sustainable active ETF series is a core part of abrdn's product and distribution strategy in the region, said managing director - Australia Brett Jollie.

The choice of the abrdn Sustainable Asian Opportunities Active ETF as 'the first cab off the rank' reflects abrdn's 30 years of experience in managing Asia Pacific equities, the centrality of ESG to its investment approaches, as well as the opportunities abrdn currently sees for investors in Asia, Jollie said.

"We have been long time leaders in Asian and emerging markets investing and this heritage and level of commitment allows us to see opportunities where others can't," Jollie said.

"Our research teams have identified several structural themes which we believe will support growth in Asian markets in years to come and the new Active ETF will give access to these.

"In the meantime, Asia offers attractive valuations with companies trading well below their five-year averages, with the risks of higher inflation and slower growth already priced in."

The Sustainable Asian Opportunities Active ETF is based on the work of abrdn's investment team, which uses several sustainable investing approaches, including assigning every company an ESG Quality rating to identify sustainable leaders or improvers, utilising a separate ESG House Score to complement our bottom-up research, and targeting a carbon footprint that is at least 20% lower than the benchmark.

"Asia represents the most economically dynamic collection of markets anywhere in the world and is well positioned to benefit from the huge investment needed to decarbonise the world, with substantial opportunities in renewables and energy storage production capacity," Jollie said.

According to Rainmaker Information's most recent ETP report, total assets in exchange traded products stood at $135.7 billion at the end of March 2022, a reduction of 1.3% or $1.7 billion compared to the end of December 2021. However, total funds under management had increased 32%, or $22 billion in the 12 months to end of March 2022.

Overall fund flows into responsible investments continued to grow in the year ending 31 March 2022, according to Plan for Life. As of the end of March, the overall responsible investment market finished 43.6% higher to stand at $120.0 billion and annual inflows up almost 74% on the previous year at $29.7 billion.

This article first appeared in FS Sustainability. ISS owns Rainmaker Group, publisher of Financial Standard and FS Sustainability, as well as Plan for Life.

