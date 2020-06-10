NEWS
Investment
Aberdeen Standard launches new fund
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:34AM

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has launched a new global small caps fund, offering access to high-growth opportunities and portfolio diversification.

ASI said the fund aims to provide investors and financial advisers with access to a high-conviction, professionally managed portfolio of quality global smaller company investment opportunities.

"We are delighted to be making our Global Smaller Companies strategy available in Australia," said Brett Jollie, managing director of ASI Australia.

"It's a further demonstration of our focus on bringing our suite of world-leading global investment capabilities to meet the needs of Australian investors."

Jollie said Australian investors often have a high exposure to larger companies in their offshore portfolios.

"By adding exposure to smaller companies investors can introduce additional long-term capital growth opportunities while diversifying investment risk," he said.

The Aberdeen Standard Global Smaller Companies Fund is co-managed by Alan Rowsell and Kirsty Desson, who have 24 years and 20 years' investment experience respectively and are part of a team of nine covering global small caps.

The UK version of the fund has £1.16 billion in assets under management as at end May 2020, and an annualised return of 14% (net of fees) over the five years to 31 May 2020.

Alan Rowsell, manager of the Aberdeen Standard Global Smaller Companies Fund, said that while 70% of the world's listed companies are small-caps, they attract less analyst coverage than their larger cap peers.

"This means there are often greater and more frequent discrepancies between their fundamentals and their market valuations, creating a rich environment for a fundamental, active stock picker like ASI to find promising businesses before the rest of the market," Rowsell said.

"While market conditions have been challenging recently, we have significant experience managing client money in a range of market environments, using an investment process that has been unchanged since the 1990s."

Rowsell said those involved in the fund are long-term investors who are focused on seeking out high quality companies with strong balance sheets and resilient earning profiles.

"Importantly, we place ESG considerations and active stewardship at the heart of our investment approach," he said.

"Understanding ESG risks and opportunities in small caps alongside other financial metrics allows us to make more informed decisions and generate better risk-adjusted returns  for our clients."

