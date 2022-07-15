Newspaper icon
Aaron Santelises joins ART board

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 15 JUL 2022   12:48PM

Australian Retirement Trust has announced Aaron Santelises has joined its board of directors, effective June 30.

Santelises replaces union finance specialist Mark Goodey who stepped down from the board on March 31. Goodey was a board trustee of Sunsuper from January 2020, his appointment filled the vacancy created by the departure of former Sunsuper chair Ben Swan.

Santelises is an industrial advocate and legal advisor for the Australian Workers' Union, responsible for advocating for members across a range of industries. He provides advice regarding governance and compliance.

Since August 2021, Santelises has been a director of QLeave, the community services industry portable long service leave authority. He's also a volunteer solicitor with Caxton Legal Centre and a committee member on the Queensland Law Society's Industrial Law Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Australian Retirement Trust chair Don Luke said: "I'm delighted to welcome Aaron to the board of Australian Retirement Trust as we strive to deliver better retirement outcomes for our members."

Santelises added: "It is a privilege to join the board of Australian Retirement Trust, a fund that guards and grows the retirement savings of more than two million members. I look forward to working with the board to ensure members' best financial interests remain the key focus of the fund."

Read more: Australian Retirement TrustAaron SantelisesSunsuperAustralian Workers UnionCaxton Legal CentreDon LukeIndustrial Law CommitteeMark GoodeyQueensland Law Society
