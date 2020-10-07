AAA rating holds on by a thread

Australia's AAA rating will remain, but is hanging on by a thread following the government's budget announcement.

Fitch ratings revised the country's rating from stable to negative on the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 shock.

"The negative outlook reflects the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on Australia's economy and public finances," Fitch said.

"The economy will contract in 2020 and government spending in response to the health and economic crisis will cause large fiscal deficits and a sharp increase in government debt/GDP."

Despite the revised outlook, Australia will hold on to its AAA rating for the time being, Fitch said, because of the country's positive track record.

"Australia's AAA rating reflects its strong institutions and effective macroeconomic policy framework which has supported a long record of stable economic growth prior to the current exogenous shock," it said.

Fitch said the key drivers of the revised outlook were the sharp GDP contraction and the deterioration of public finances.

"Fitch's latest GDP growth forecast of -3.6% reflects the resurgence of the virus in Victoria that has resulted in heightened social distancing measures in the state, but this is still less severe than the -5% we forecast in April," it said.

"Restrictions have largely been eased outside of Victoria, except for a modest tightening in New South Wales, which should support the economic outlook."

The ratings agency said it expects interstate and international travel restrictions to remain in place, which will likely dampen recovery prospects, and this was reflected by the government last night.

Additionally, fiscal deficits are expected to grow for both state and Commonwealth governments as a result of the discretionary fiscal measures and economic contraction.

"Fitch forecasts Australia's gross general government debt will jump to around 60% of GDP by the end of the fiscal year to June 2021 from around 42% at FY19 as a result of the wider fiscal deficits," Fitch said.

"The authorities have frequently emphasised their commitment to fiscal prudence, although this comes against a steady rise in debt from 21.9% of GDP when Fitch upgraded Australia to AAA in 2011."

