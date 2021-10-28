NEWS
Superannuation

$450 super threshold to be scrapped

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 28 OCT 2021   12:49PM

The government has moved on its election promise to scrap the $450 threshold for superannuation.

Minister for superannuation, financial services, the digital economy and women's financial security Jane Hume said a bill introduced to Parliament yesterday will deliver on a key commitment in the Women's Budget Statement.

The bill removes the $450 per month income threshold under which employees do not have to be paid the super guarantee by their employer.

"This will remove a structural discrimination that has been part of the superannuation system since 1992, improve equity in the superannuation system and increase the economic security of women in retirement," Hume said.

Also in the bill, the maximum amount of voluntary contributions that people are able to release from their super under the First Home Super Saver Scheme will increase from $30,000 to $50,000, empowering more Australians to save effectively for their first home deposit.

The eligibility age to make downsizer contributions into superannuation will reduce from 65 to 60 years of age. Hume said this change is aimed at freeing up larger home stock for younger families.

Additionally, the bill supports the repeal of the work test for non-concessional and salary sacrificed contributions which will be implemented through regulation changes the government intends to make before the end of the year.

If successfully passed, the changes will be implemented from July 2022.

"In addition, the legislation reduces costs and simplifies reporting for superannuation funds by providing choice for superannuation fund trustees for the 2021-22 income year onwards. Trustees will now be able to use their preferred method of calculating exempt current pension income where the fund is fully in the retirement phase for part of the income year but not for the entire income year," Hume said.

"The government is extending the temporary full expensing measure by 12 months, to 30 June 2023 to further support business investment and the creation of more jobs."

