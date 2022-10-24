Newspaper icon
4.3m Australians invest responsibly: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:11PM

One in five Australians over the age of 18 hold responsible investments in their portfolio, representing approximately 4.3 million people.

Netwealth's Investing for good report shows that 22% of Australians are investing responsibly and the figure is set to rise, with 34% expecting to increase their allocation in the next five years.

Netwealth further stated that 66% of Australians are considering responsible investing for various options, 61% said they care deeply about environmental issues and 54% indicated they also care deeply about social issues.

Motivations among those that have invested responsibly include the positive potential environmental 43%, social 41%, and humanitarian impacts 34%.  Other popular motivations include a desire to stop investing in companies that are involved in controversial activities such as gambling and weapons 36%.

Meanwhile, a lack of education is a contributing factor in stopping Australians from making responsible investment decisions.

Around 71% of those surveyed rated their understanding of responsible investing as average or non-existent.

The report says there is a clear opportunity for financial advisers to step in and address misconceptions.

"There's a growing body of evidence that responsible investing can lead to better long-term investment results, because it is an approach to allocating capital which tends to seek out and favour companies that have more sustainable business models, practices and products or services," Netwealth managing director Matt Heine said.

"The real challenge for advisers and the industry as a whole is to clearly demonstrate and quantify the positive impact and the financial benefits."

At the same time, KPMG's Me, my life, my wallet report also highlighted responsible investing as an opportunity but signaled the need for further education.

The global report found nearly two-thirds or 74% of environmentally conscious consumers will pay more for sustainable products and 69% will pay more for a product where they agree with the companies' principles.

Approximately 38% seek out companies that are proactively enacting a sustainable agenda but 64% of consumers globally want to be able to understand the environmental impact before buying something.

KPMG Australia's head of retail Lisa Bora said the role and responsibilities of retailers in society is increasing in importance when it comes to sustainability.

"They need to do good for the environment, but not position that sustainability focus as a premium cost to consumers. Above all, being transparent matters, and a clear roadmap to net zero emissions is central to market expectations and ensuring no greenwashing," she concluded.

