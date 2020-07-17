NEWS
Investment
360 Capital eyes LIC
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   12:45PM

360 Capital has acquired an 18.53% stake in an ASX-listed closed-ended fund, as it engaged with its management to appoint it as the responsible entity.

The Australian Enhanced Income Fund (AYF) was listed on the ASX in October 2006 and invests in up to 35 ASX-listed debt equity hybrid securities.

Melbourne-based Elstree Investment Management acts as the responsible entity.

AYF was trading at a discount of 7.4% to its NTA as at May 29. It market cap stands at about $18 million.

Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"360 Capital has been in discussion with AYF management for some time and has provided multiple proposals to the responsible entity of AYF, including changing the responsible entity to 360 Capital and providing a liquidity facility to those unitholders who wish to exit AYF," 360 said in company filings yesterday evening.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the existing management on concluding a proposal to benefit all stakeholders."

360 Capital this year wanted to list a credit fund, focused on invest in middle market private credit opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

However, it hit the brakes on listing in May, citing COVID volatility and decided to run the strategy as an unlisted fund.

Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Industry fund lowers fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund for coal miners has lowered investment and administration fees on pension products effective July 1.
IFM pledges to kickstart COVID-19 recovery
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:01PM
Industry super owned IFM Investors has a plan for infrastructure investing that it says could save the Australian economy from COVID-19.
