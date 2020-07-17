360 Capital eyes LIC

360 Capital has acquired an 18.53% stake in an ASX-listed closed-ended fund, as it engaged with its management to appoint it as the responsible entity.

The Australian Enhanced Income Fund (AYF) was listed on the ASX in October 2006 and invests in up to 35 ASX-listed debt equity hybrid securities.

Melbourne-based Elstree Investment Management acts as the responsible entity.

AYF was trading at a discount of 7.4% to its NTA as at May 29. It market cap stands at about $18 million.

"360 Capital has been in discussion with AYF management for some time and has provided multiple proposals to the responsible entity of AYF, including changing the responsible entity to 360 Capital and providing a liquidity facility to those unitholders who wish to exit AYF," 360 said in company filings yesterday evening.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the existing management on concluding a proposal to benefit all stakeholders."

360 Capital this year wanted to list a credit fund, focused on invest in middle market private credit opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

However, it hit the brakes on listing in May, citing COVID volatility and decided to run the strategy as an unlisted fund.