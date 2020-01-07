$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds

The once-off transfer of StatePlus' Master Fund businesses worth $18.6 billion out of retail funds to First State Super has had a significant impact on the retail market, according to Plan For Life Actuaries.

Plan For Life revealed overall retail managed funds at the end of the September 2019 quarter totalled $976.1 billion, up 3.1% over the past year while for the latest quarter they were more or less flat, down by a marginal 0.3%.

The StatePlus transfer saw $5.7 billion in super and $12.9 billion in pensions moved out of retail funds management to a public sector superannuation fund, First State Super.

Excluding the StatePlus transfer, the underlying overall annual and quarterly growth rates were 5.0% and 1.6% respectively with all growth due to positive performances on underlying investment markets as overall annual reported net flows were negative $5.8bn.

Some big winners in the September quarter were the smaller players. HUB24 was up a staggering 57.5%, netwealth 30.8%, OneVue 28.2% and Praemium 28.1%.

It was a different story for the big institutions.

ANZ and AMP were in negative territory, down 5% and 1.9% respectively.

For IOOF retail managed funds had a little boost of 6.2%, Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State saw a 5.1% increase, Macquarie rose by 4% and BT Financial Group increased 3.4%.

Year on year Inflows were little changed increasing only slightly by 1.6% to $183.3 billion.

In terms of market share, AMP still sits at the top of the pile with 16.5%, followed by Commonwealth and Colonial on 13.6%.

While netwealth has a 2.7% market share it has experienced the strongest market share annual growth of the platforms with Plan For Life calculating an annual growth rate of 30.8%.

Conversely AMP's growth rate is going backwards with -2.4% annually.