2023 adviser exam dates released

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 1 DEC 2022   12:30PM

ASIC has announced the sitting dates for the 2023 financial adviser exams, the first of which will be held on February 16.

Advisers should note that all enrolments for the February Cycle 20 sitting will be open from January 10 and close on January 30.

For Cycle 21, the exam will take place on May 11, while Cycle 22 will be held on August 10.

Finally, sitting 23 will occur on November 9.

ASIC said new or foreign advisers will need to be assessed for eligibility to sit the exam, before being able to book. If eligible, the adviser will be issued with an exam eligibility number which must be used to book the exam.

"To make sure new financial advisers are issued an exam eligibility number in time to book for an exam, their AFS licensee should apply for an exam eligibility number through the ASIC Regulatory Portal no later than 15 days before the last day of the booking period for an exam," ASIC said.

All exams will be delivered by remote proctoring.

Read more: ASIC
Rest names new independent chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Rest chair Ken Marshman will step down at the end of the year, to be replaced by a former Victorian government minister.

HNWs recalibrate investment goals: Report

CHLOE WALKER
Latest research from Investment Trends has indicated that the proportion of Aussie high-net-worths making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio has shrunk for the second year in a row, with just under two in five (37%) making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio ...

Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Almost two years since pooling their assets, the two funds have officially signed a successor fund transfer deed.

