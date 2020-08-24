NEWS
Executive Appointments
Zurich rejigs operations team
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 AUG 2020   12:30PM

Zurich Life & Investments has made a series of leadership changes across its operations team, taking the next steps to integrate with OnePath.

Tina Beilby has moved to the newly-created role of head of operations, integration. Beilby is now responsible for initiatives that support claims, underwriting and service leaders, after spending nearly six years as Zurich's chief underwriting officer.

Peter Tilocca, who was previously the chief underwriter of OnePath, takes on the chief underwriting officer title for the group. He is tasked with ensuring that the underwriting approaches across the Zurich and OnePath retail portfolios are distinctly different: Zurich's range of Wealth Protection, Active and Sumo, and OnePath's OneCare.

Also taking the newly-created role of chief claims officer is Joanne Faglioni, who will oversee the retail and group portfolios across Zurich and OnePath Life. Head of claims Sheriff Hamza has moved to the role of head of retail claims.

Zurich and OnePath chief operations officer Gavin Pearce said the appointments reflect the progress in the group's journey of integrating Zurich and OnePath operational teams.

"The structure has been designed to support excellent customer and adviser service outcomes both now and into the future," he said.

"These appointments reflect the career aspirations of our team members, which is one of our ambitions as an employer-of-choice."

Zurich completed its acquisition of ANZ's life insurance business OnePath in June last year.

