NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Zurich makes leadership appointment

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 22 FEB 2022   11:49AM

Zurich Life & Investments has appointed Suzi Leung to the role of chief claims officer, effective immediately.

Leung has served as chief operations officer of Zurich's general insurance business since January 2021.

She will also continue in this role until mid-March, Zurich said.

In her new role, Leung will be focused on maintaining Zurich's claims approach and delivering on the claim's transformation journey.

"We are delighted to welcome Suzi to the Life & Investments operations team," Zurich chief operating officer Hilary Bates said.

"Suzi is an experienced executive and will bring with her a continued focus on empowering her team to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers, and a deep understanding of the Zurich business having been with the group for more than a decade."

On her appointment, Leung added that she is looking forward to taking on the new role.

"I look forward to continuing my journey at Zurich and will maintain our best in market claims philosophy by approaching each claim with care and empathy," she said.

"This is especially important as we migrate our OnePath retail claims onto Claims Vantage."

Leung has spent over 10 years in several claims and operational roles within Zurich Australia, Switzerland and North America, including across personal injury claims, business transformation and real estate.

Read more: ZurichSuzi LeungHilary Bates
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LifeBid bolsters team
Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead
Former APRA executive joins Zurich
Zurich makes key health appointments
Risk inflows marginally recover
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave
Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
OnePath to remediate over pressure selling
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF

Editor's Choice

GigSuper folds, administrator takes over

KARREN VERGARA
Startup superannuation fund GigSuper is now in administration less than five years after it launched.

Iress restructures investment management, advice roles

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
Iress has made two senior roles in investment management and financial advice redundant amid a restructure and hired two new executives who came from AMP and a fintech.

SMSF sector grows 11%: ATO stats

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The latest annual figures from the ATO show the SMSF sector bounced back from the horrors of COVID-19 to add $80 billion in the year to 30 June 2021.

Goldman Sachs appoints alternatives head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:56AM
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has appointed a managing director to lead its alternatives capital markets and strategy group in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.