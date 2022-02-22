Zurich makes leadership appointment

Zurich Life & Investments has appointed Suzi Leung to the role of chief claims officer, effective immediately.

Leung has served as chief operations officer of Zurich's general insurance business since January 2021.

She will also continue in this role until mid-March, Zurich said.

In her new role, Leung will be focused on maintaining Zurich's claims approach and delivering on the claim's transformation journey.

"We are delighted to welcome Suzi to the Life & Investments operations team," Zurich chief operating officer Hilary Bates said.

"Suzi is an experienced executive and will bring with her a continued focus on empowering her team to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers, and a deep understanding of the Zurich business having been with the group for more than a decade."

On her appointment, Leung added that she is looking forward to taking on the new role.

"I look forward to continuing my journey at Zurich and will maintain our best in market claims philosophy by approaching each claim with care and empathy," she said.

"This is especially important as we migrate our OnePath retail claims onto Claims Vantage."

Leung has spent over 10 years in several claims and operational roles within Zurich Australia, Switzerland and North America, including across personal injury claims, business transformation and real estate.