Zurich makes key health appointments

Insurance giant Zurich has appointed a new chief medical officer and marketing and communications manager for its health services business in Australia.

William (Bill) Monday has joined Zurich as chief medical officer and Stephanie Pierce has been appointed senior marketing and communications manager - health services.

Monday was previously chief medical officer at TAL and has also held chief medical officer positions at Pacific Life Re, Munich Re, CommInsure and Hannover Life Re Africa.

Zurich said Monday will be charged with building out an internal team of doctors to provide Zurich with technical expertise across its business in his new role.

Pierce, meanwhile, will support the marketing and communications of Zurich's health and wellbeing initiatives.

She was previously senior marketing manager at Zurich's wellbeing app LiveWell.

Prior to that, Pierce was health communications manager at TAL and health and wellbeing specialist at MetLife.

Monday and Pierce will report to Zurich head of health services Sally Phillips.

"Bill and Stephanie join us to take on two very different and important positions, both of which will further strengthen our holistic approach to health and wellbeing across both Zurich and OnePath," Phillips said.

"At the core of life insurance is the health and wellbeing of our customers and members, and Bill and Stephanie will help us to deliver on our ambitions to provide flexible solutions and services that support their entire health journey through good and poor health, from taking out a policy, to underwriting and claims, and their path back to wellness."