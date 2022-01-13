NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Zurich makes key health appointments

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 13 JAN 2022   12:31PM

Insurance giant Zurich has appointed a new chief medical officer and marketing and communications manager for its health services business in Australia.

William (Bill) Monday has joined Zurich as chief medical officer and Stephanie Pierce has been appointed senior marketing and communications manager - health services.

Monday was previously chief medical officer at TAL and has also held chief medical officer positions at Pacific Life Re, Munich Re, CommInsure and Hannover Life Re Africa.

Zurich said Monday will be charged with building out an internal team of doctors to provide Zurich with technical expertise across its business in his new role.

Pierce, meanwhile, will support the marketing and communications of Zurich's health and wellbeing initiatives.

She was previously senior marketing manager at Zurich's wellbeing app LiveWell.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

Prior to that, Pierce was health communications manager at TAL and health and wellbeing specialist at MetLife.

Monday and Pierce will report to Zurich head of health services Sally Phillips.

"Bill and Stephanie join us to take on two very different and important positions, both of which will further strengthen our holistic approach to health and wellbeing across both Zurich and OnePath," Phillips said.

"At the core of life insurance is the health and wellbeing of our customers and members, and Bill and Stephanie will help us to deliver on our ambitions to provide flexible solutions and services that support their entire health journey through good and poor health, from taking out a policy, to underwriting and claims, and their path back to wellness."

Read more: ZurichStephanie PierceWilliam MondaySally Phillips
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Risk inflows marginally recover
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
Zurich, OnePath cover vaccine side-effects
Zurich introduces gender affirmation leave
Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
OnePath to remediate over pressure selling
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF
MAX Award winners crowned
Advisers filter clients via ethical lens
Milford hires from Macquarie

Editor's Choice

Cbus to launch new investment options

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
The $67 billion super fund for the building and construction industries will launch new investment options as it remains focussed on growing to $150 billion.

PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Asset managers and superannuation funds will ramp up their digital advice offerings in 2022 as the reality of financial advisers exiting sets in.

Tough quarter for Pendal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Pendal Group has endured a disappointing quarter, with $5 billion in outflows from UK institutional clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.