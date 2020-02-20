Zurich appoints distribution team

Zurich Life and Investments has announced the details of its new distribution team following the integration of OnePath Life.

Nathan Taggart holds the role of head of sales, while Phil Gould is now head of distribution analytics and governance.

Other appointments include Tim Atley as head of strategic account management.

Atley is responsible for managing key dealer group partnerships across the Zurich and OnePath life insurance portfolios.

They will all report to chief distribution officer Kristine Brooks.

The combined leadership team will be responsible for the delivery of Zurich's multi-proposition strategy to the Australian market.

"These key roles will drive Zurich and OnePath service and support whilst supporting core strategic partnerships and relationships across the Zurich and OnePath Life brands," Zurich said.

Zurich has also made a raft of appointments to its national sales team, including Rob McNeill, state manager NSW/ACT; Reece Foster, state manager QLD; Vilma Attanasio, state manager SA/WA; and Matthew Backman as state manager VIC/TAS who has joined from MLC in Victoria.

This team will report to Taggart.

Commenting on the new-look team, Brooks said: "Zurich's continued strategy of organic and acquisition-based growth has led us to become Australia's largest life insurer. It's a position we intend to continually earn over the long-term, through the strength of our partnerships and our advocacy for industry best-practice, as well as through the quality of the Zurich and OnePath brands and product sets."

"I'm delighted to confirm what is truly a talented and experienced leadership team which is focused on the execution of our dual brand, multi-proposition approach."