Zurich appoints chief executive

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUL 2021   11:29AM

All of Zurich's Australian and New Zealand businesses will now be led by a single chief executive, named today.

Justin Delaney has been appointed to the position, with responsibility for Zurich's life and investments and general insurance businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Former chief executive of the general insurance business, Tim Plant, is departing the company.

Delaney's appointment unifies the operation of Zurich's various insurance businesses in the region.

Sean Walker, chief underwriting officer of general insurance in Australia and New Zealand, will support Delaney in the management of the general insurance business.

Zurich APAC regional chief executive Tulsi Naidu said Delaney's appointment will allow for a unified leadership team in Australia and New Zealand.

"In Justin, we are fortunate to have a strong leader who has extensive experience in the local insurance industry and a solid track record in delivering customer-centred innovation." Naidu said.

"Sean has been with the Zurich business for more than 10 years, he has held a variety of market-facing, underwriting and leadership roles over the course of his career and is well placed to support Justin.

"I am pleased that we have strong leaders in place on-the-ground to ensure a smooth succession for the business and team and would also like to take this opportunity to wish Tim all the very best for the future."

