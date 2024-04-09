Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Zenith welcomes back original partner

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   12:06PM

Zenith Investment Partners has announced the return of one of its original partners and senior investment consultant Ben Davis to the business.

Davis will return to Zenith at the start of May, working alongside investment director and founding partner David Wright and head of portfolio solutions Steven Tang in the Portfolio Solutions team.

Zenith managing director Jason Huddy said Davis' role will add depth and considerable market experience to the team, and further support the growing adviser demand for Zenith's managed account solutions.

"After taking 12 months away from the industry to explore personal interests, Ben's passion for investing has been rekindled," Huddy said.

"For nearly 20 years Ben was a respected leader with Zenith and an important contributor to our service delivery to advisers. He is well known to many of our clients, and we are pleased to welcome him back."

Davis will be the primary consultant for several of the group's customised managed account client businesses, adding to the breadth of market experience within the team and helping to drive the evolution of Zenith's managed account offering.

Davis is returning to the business in a client-facing role - and says it is a part of the business he has missed.

"I'm genuinely excited about the growth and evolution of Zenith's managed account offering over the last 12 months, so it's a really interesting time to be joining the team," Davis said.

"I obviously have very high regard for the broader Zenith business and the leadership team I'll be working alongside. I'm really looking forward to supporting the portfolio solutions team in delivering its range of portfolios to their diverse and growing client base."

Zenith has been providing managed account portfolios since 2016 and currently manages close to $5 billion in funds under management across its range of managed accounts, including both customised and public menu portfolio options.

