Zenith names portfolio solutions lead

Zenith Investment Partners has appointed a lead for portfolio solutions, replacing the incumbent who spent six years in the role.

Andrew Yap has been promoted to head of portfolio solutions after serving in the deputy seat of this position for three months.

He started out as a senior investment analyst at the ratings house in October 2012 and was promoted to head of income and multi-asset, and thereafter led multi-asset and Australian fixed income.

Yap replaces Steven Tang, who was in the role for more than six years and finished up a 17- year career at Zenith.

Starting his new post in July, Yap leads a team of 12 overseeing the construction and delivery of portfolio solutions for clients. Yap reports to investment director Damien Hennessy.

Before Zenith, Yap was the head of multi-asset at Standard & Poor's for more than three years and spent nearly a decade at Pitcher Partners as a senior research manager.

Yap commented: "While there are certainly big shoes to fill, I'm genuinely energised by the opportunity to contribute to the portfolio solutions team, collaborating with a talented group of leaders and investment specialists."

"Although I may be wearing a different hat, my core investment philosophy remains unchanged - prioritising client outcomes, leveraging rigorous and contemporary research to build resilient portfolios, and upholding strong risk management and governance practices in an increasingly complex and regulated environment."

Zenith's portfolio solutions business has nearly $6 billion in funds under management.

Zenith general manager and group head of product and data Matthew Warren said: "During his 10 years with Zenith he has consistently demonstrated the ability to unite and inspire teams, add value to our research and portfolio capabilities, and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of advisers and investors. His leadership will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients."

Last year, original partner Ben Davis returned to the business after spending 12 months away from the industry.