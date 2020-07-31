NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Zenith names new general manager
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 31 JUL 2020   12:26PM

Zenith Investment Partners has appointed a new general manager, following the acquisition of Chant West's superannuation and consulting business.

Former Chant West head of research Ian Fryer has been promoted as Chant West's general manager, and will report directly to Zenith's chief executive David Wright.

Zenith completed its acquisition of the Chant West business on June 30, with the combined group now employing 70 staff across both Sydney and Melbourne.

In the new role, Fryer will join Zenith's management committee and will focus on various integration initiatives to help align the two businesses.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

He will retain his current research and client duties, and will be supported by the existing management team at Chant West and Zenith.

Wright said he was delighted to promote Fryer into the new role.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"Ian has been a senior member of the Chant West business for over 15 years and is very well respected by the broader team and clients," he said.

"I'm delighted that he has accepted this expanded role and we look forward to his leadership and contribution to our group management team and client initiatives".

Fryer noted the new integrated businesses would be able to deliver greater insights and services to the firm's superannuation, advice, pension and boutique clients.

"We remain focused on delivering relevant insights and tools that assist our clients improve outcomes for members and investors," he said.

"With Chant West's strong focus on superannuation fund research and Zenith's strong focus on managed fund research, we are confident that together we can deliver superior services to our wide range of clients."

Prior to his tenure with Chant West, Fryer worked as a lecturer at the Sydney Missionary and Bible College.

Previously, he had worked in the actuarial and superannuation team as a manager at PWC.

Read more: Chant WestZenith Investment PartnersIan FryerDavid Wright
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chant West, Zenith agree on acquisition
No rating cut for VGI funds as Tynan leaves
History is repeating itself: Zenith
Managed accounts demand rises: Zenith
Zenith defends LICs/LITs
UBS Australia launches new CBRE fund
Equities attractive in search for yield: Zenith
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
Chant West takes Zenith acquisition to court
Chant West sale hits roadblock
Editor's Choice
Life insurance at tipping point: Industry leaders
ALLY SELBY
Life insurance leaders have pushed for immediate and authentic change, lest current legacy business models and products hinder the growth and sustainability of the industry.
AMP, BT and CBA to face class action
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new class action from Shine Lawyers alleges that more than half a million Australians were charged excessive insurance premiums by financial advisers aligned with AMP, BT and Commonwealth Bank.
Spend your money how you please: PM
ELIZA BAVIN
The Prime Minister has said it is not the government's place to tell Australians how to spend the money they have removed from super due to the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.
Sovereign fund withdraws bid for Newcastle United
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A consortium including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has withdrawn its £300 million takeover of English Premier League team Newcastle United Football Club.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something j40d2uiM