Zenith names new general manager

Zenith Investment Partners has appointed a new general manager, following the acquisition of Chant West's superannuation and consulting business.

Former Chant West head of research Ian Fryer has been promoted as Chant West's general manager, and will report directly to Zenith's chief executive David Wright.

Zenith completed its acquisition of the Chant West business on June 30, with the combined group now employing 70 staff across both Sydney and Melbourne.

In the new role, Fryer will join Zenith's management committee and will focus on various integration initiatives to help align the two businesses.

He will retain his current research and client duties, and will be supported by the existing management team at Chant West and Zenith.

Wright said he was delighted to promote Fryer into the new role.

"Ian has been a senior member of the Chant West business for over 15 years and is very well respected by the broader team and clients," he said.

"I'm delighted that he has accepted this expanded role and we look forward to his leadership and contribution to our group management team and client initiatives".

Fryer noted the new integrated businesses would be able to deliver greater insights and services to the firm's superannuation, advice, pension and boutique clients.

"We remain focused on delivering relevant insights and tools that assist our clients improve outcomes for members and investors," he said.

"With Chant West's strong focus on superannuation fund research and Zenith's strong focus on managed fund research, we are confident that together we can deliver superior services to our wide range of clients."

Prior to his tenure with Chant West, Fryer worked as a lecturer at the Sydney Missionary and Bible College.

Previously, he had worked in the actuarial and superannuation team as a manager at PWC.