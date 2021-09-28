Zenith makes senior ESG appointment

Zenith Investment Partners has appointed a head of responsible investment and real assets, promoting from within.

Dugald Higgins has been appointed to the expanded role of head of responsible investment and real assets, where he will lead the growth of the business's responsible investment offering.

Zenith said the role is necessary to meet increased demand for ESG insights from financial advisers.

Higgins was previously Zenith's head of real assets and listed strategies and has been with the company since 2009. He will continue to report to Zenith general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff.

"Zenith believes responsible investment issues should be fully incorporated into the broader fund analysis process and Dugald's strong research background will bring a unique perspective on how this needs to work in order to optimise outcomes for investors," Moncrieff said.

"Investor interest, client feedback, manager activity and general market momentum is growing significantly in the area of responsible investing, and we are committed to it as both a service provider in our industry and as a business in our community."

She added that Zenith believes responsible investment and incorporation of ESG is crucial, and all investors should be provided with investment choices that have measurable impact as well as financial returns.

"Dugald has been instrumental in driving Zenith's work in this area via his responsibilities as chair of Zenith's Responsible Investment Committee," she said.

"His involvement in sustainability issues in investment research date back to 2002 and going forward he will be tasked with continuing to drive our responsible investment capabilities across the Group."