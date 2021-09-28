NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Zenith makes senior ESG appointment

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 SEP 2021   12:24PM

Zenith Investment Partners has appointed a head of responsible investment and real assets, promoting from within.

Dugald Higgins has been appointed to the expanded role of head of responsible investment and real assets, where he will lead the growth of the business's responsible investment offering.

Zenith said the role is necessary to meet increased demand for ESG insights from financial advisers.

Higgins was previously Zenith's head of real assets and listed strategies and has been with the company since 2009. He will continue to report to Zenith general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"Zenith believes responsible investment issues should be fully incorporated into the broader fund analysis process and Dugald's strong research background will bring a unique perspective on how this needs to work in order to optimise outcomes for investors," Moncrieff said.

"Investor interest, client feedback, manager activity and general market momentum is growing significantly in the area of responsible investing, and we are committed to it as both a service provider in our industry and as a business in our community."

She added that Zenith believes responsible investment and incorporation of ESG is crucial, and all investors should be provided with investment choices that have measurable impact as well as financial returns.

"Dugald has been instrumental in driving Zenith's work in this area via his responsibilities as chair of Zenith's Responsible Investment Committee," she said.

"His involvement in sustainability issues in investment research date back to 2002 and going forward he will be tasked with continuing to drive our responsible investment capabilities across the Group."

Read more: Zenith Investment PartnersDugald HigginsBronwen Moncrieff
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Zenith adds client to Macquarie Wrap
Good year for active managers in fixed income
Zenith introduces ESG classification
Boutique hires from Deloitte
Zenith acquires asset allocation specialist
ESG professionals in huge demand
Zenith partners with MSCI
Chant West head of client development to retire
Ratings house launches
Zenith hires consultants from Lonsec

Editor's Choice

Consumers lose out on IP changes

KARREN VERGARA
Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.