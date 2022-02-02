Zenith creates new QLD role

Zenith Investment Partners (Zenith) has appointed Gordon Roebuck to the newly created role of business development manager for Queensland.

Roebuck will be based in Brisbane and report to national head of sales, John Nicoll.

Roebuck has 15 years' financial services experience and was most recently a business development manager for AMP/North, where he was responsible for designing and implementing the wealth management sales strategy in the Queensland market.

Commenting on the appointment, Nicoll said Roebuck's long history and strong experience in financial services will support the continuing growth in demand for Zenith's services and enhance the support of our existing Queensland clients.

"Gordon will be responsible for managing the growth in our managed accounts, investment research and asset allocation service offering in Queensland, as well as assisting in developing and implementing our national and state strategies," he said.

"The new appointment comes at a time of substantial business growth for Zenith and with increased demand from Queensland-based clients, the time was right for a dedicated BDM in the state," he concluded.