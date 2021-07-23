NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Zenith adds client to Macquarie Wrap

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   11:57AM

Zenith Investment Partners has launched a new managed account client on Macquarie Wrap as adviser demand for managed account solutions soars.

Zenith worked with The Moreton Group to develop a customised managed account on Macquarie Wrap, which has helped to reduce the administrative burden to the business.

"Zenith look after the implementation and reporting, including governance. This shift means our advisers are freed up to focus more on serving the client rather than back-end administration," The Moreton Group director Cameron Dickson said.

It comes after Zenith recently added four partnered client portfolios to AMP's MyNorth.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

Zenith head of consulting Steven Tang said he has seen a noticeable increase in the interest and use of managed accounts over the past year.

He puts this down to the flexibility, transparency and convenience managed accounts offer both advisers and their clients.

"Advisers are increasingly becoming more nuanced in terms of what they're looking to offer clients - be it a focus on ESG or other bespoke client needs in portfolio construction - and managed accounts are very good at providing this flexibility," Tang said.

"During the March 2020 market fall, when there were significant levels of draw-down by investors, advisers working with a managed accounts structure were able to rebalance all clients seamlessly and efficiently, including all the associated reporting. This result simply would not have been achievable with a model portfolio structure."

Over the next year, Tang expects the uptake in managed accounts to continue and shift to a focus on ESG solutions.

Read more: Macquarie WrapZenith Investment PartnersThe Moreton GroupSteven TangCameron Dickson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser platform satisfaction slips
Milford lowers fees
Good year for active managers in fixed income
Zenith introduces ESG classification
Boutique hires from Deloitte
Macquarie Wrap reaches new milestone
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Praemium expands distribution footprint
Zenith acquires asset allocation specialist
Macquarie Wrap SMAs surpass $5bn

Editor's Choice

New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

Pendal open to more acquisitions

KANIKA SOOD
Pendal chief executive Nick Good says the firm is not ruling out future acquisitions, as it finalises its $414 million purchase of US value-oriented manager Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley.

Victorian government agency hunts for fund manager

KANIKA SOOD
The Victoria government's LaunchVic is looking for a fund manager to run a $120million startup fund.

CSLR raises concern among advisers

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.