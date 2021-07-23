Zenith adds client to Macquarie Wrap

Zenith Investment Partners has launched a new managed account client on Macquarie Wrap as adviser demand for managed account solutions soars.

Zenith worked with The Moreton Group to develop a customised managed account on Macquarie Wrap, which has helped to reduce the administrative burden to the business.

"Zenith look after the implementation and reporting, including governance. This shift means our advisers are freed up to focus more on serving the client rather than back-end administration," The Moreton Group director Cameron Dickson said.

It comes after Zenith recently added four partnered client portfolios to AMP's MyNorth.

Zenith head of consulting Steven Tang said he has seen a noticeable increase in the interest and use of managed accounts over the past year.

He puts this down to the flexibility, transparency and convenience managed accounts offer both advisers and their clients.

"Advisers are increasingly becoming more nuanced in terms of what they're looking to offer clients - be it a focus on ESG or other bespoke client needs in portfolio construction - and managed accounts are very good at providing this flexibility," Tang said.

"During the March 2020 market fall, when there were significant levels of draw-down by investors, advisers working with a managed accounts structure were able to rebalance all clients seamlessly and efficiently, including all the associated reporting. This result simply would not have been achievable with a model portfolio structure."

Over the next year, Tang expects the uptake in managed accounts to continue and shift to a focus on ESG solutions.