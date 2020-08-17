Young-old wealth gap widest in 18 years

Counting on your children's lives being better than yours? It's not a given as a new Actuaries Institute report finds the relative wealth and wellbeing of 25 to 34 year olds is the lowest in 18 years.

The Actuaries Institute's publication Mind the Gap - The Australian Actuaries Intergenerational Equity Index (AAIEI) tracked 24 indicators across six domains relating to wealth and wellbeing from 2000-2018 across different age groups.

The intergenerational wealth gap has widened particularly since 2012, according to the researchers including Hugh Miller, Ramona Meyricke and Laura Dixie who have Phds in statistics, financial economics and physics respectively.

"We are all very used to the idea our children will live better lives than we do," Dr Miller said.

"We expect continuous improvements in government services, better products, higher incomes, and improved health. But an increasing majority of parents fear that as today's children grow up, they will be worse off financially than their parents. There are a broad range of economic, housing and environmental issues that appear to be worsening."

The researchers found that while younger people have better health, education and social outcomes than other cohorts, they have faced lower wage growth, masked underutilisation and lower levels of home ownership.

Another driver is the skew of government spending towards older Australians - it rose from 3.7% of the GDP to 4.5% for 65-74 year old but was flat for 25-34, 45-54 age groups.

"It is very important to understand how equity is changing between generations over time," said Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said.

"It helps inform public debate, and government policy, to deliver the best and fairest outcomes for all Australians. We need policy and outcomes that are sustainable."

As a solution, the paper suggests reviewing the rate of unemployment benefits, tightening superannuation tax concessions (also a call from Grattan Institute, as superannuation industry awaits the Retirement Income Review's final report) and greater action to mitigate climate change.