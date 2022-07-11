Young Australians more 'super savvy': Equip

Young Australians are thinking much more about their financial plans than previously, according to an Equipsuper survey.

Almost half of the surveyed young Australians (18-34 years old) saw super as being more important now than since the start of the pandemic.

Evidently, Equipsuper data found that 46% of young respondents had made voluntary super contributions, many of whom started before they turned 30.

Equipsuper chief executive Scott Cameron commented: "Young Australians are thinking about their financial plans much more than they have previously."

"It is encouraging to see that younger people are prioritising their finances and seeing value in contributing more to their super early in their careers."

Equipsuper noted that even though the pandemic exacerbated underemployment and lost working hours, remarkably 35% of young Australians reported having more disposable income post-COVID.

The super fund correlated this increase in young people's disposable income to an investment uptake, highlighting that a third of under-35s invested in super products for the first time during COVID. What's more, 28% planned to begin investing money into super in the near future.

Cameron said it should remain important for young Australians to take charge of their future by thinking about securing safe and comfortable financial prospects as early as possible.

"The past two years have been immensely difficult for young Australians so it's not surprising there's a trend towards taking measures to reduce ongoing financial stress in later life," Cameron stated.

"Prioritising voluntary contributions from a young age is one way people can set themselves up for a more comfortable future. Even allocating just a small percentage of savings each month towards your super now can bring you a step closer to a comfortable, and possibly even early, retirement."

While generally positive about younger generations' financial prowess, especially with newer investments such as NFTs and cryptocurrency, Equip's data exposed that an alarming number of 18-34-year-olds were oblivious to the amount of money they had in their super fund.

Cameron called on younger people to begin their planning for retirement milestones by investigating their savings and capacity for additional super contributions.