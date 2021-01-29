NEWS
Investment
You can't hate Trump but love the S&P 500: Research
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 29 JAN 2021   12:42PM

If you disliked Donald Trump, you may want to reconsider your investment in S&P 500 stocks as new research shows these companies are likely to donate more to the Republicans than to the Democrats.

Goods Unite Us mapped political donations from S&P 500 companies to political parties and found 54% of them donated more to the Republican Party than to Democratic Party.

Meanwhile only 29% of S&P 500 stocks gave more to the Democrats.

The above is true for popular broad-market ETFs like iShares' IVV and State Street's SPY which track the index. Both are listed on the ASX and available to local investors with $3.6 billion and $56 million of local money at December end. IVV is popular among SMSF investors, figuring among the second-most used ETF by the cohort in past Commsec research.

"We also calculated IVV's politics using the fund's company weightings. Using that approach, we estimate that a $10,000 investment into IVV would effectively buy about $3800 dollars-worth of stock in Republican companies," Goods Unite Us' chief executive officer Abigail Wuest said in an emailed statement.

The firm estimates that IVV (or other S&P 500 ETFs) companies and their senior executives have donated over US$1 billion to politicians and PACs in the last four US federal election cycles.

And most of the companies in index funds like IVV and SPY make political contributions to the Republicans.

However, if investors are hungry for politically-aligned investment products is still open to question.

In September 2017, Point Bridge Capital launched a Republican-themed ETF with the ticker MAGA (for Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan). As of Wednesday, this ETF has only gathered about US$10 million in assets.

A Democratic-themed ETF, called the Democratic Political Contributions ETF (DEMZ) was launched in February 2020 and as of yesterday, has about US$2.3 million in total assets.

