YFYS sanctions don't help existing members: ISA

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 27 APR 2023   12:44PM

On the back of yesterday's heatmaps from APRA, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said it's clear that closing funds to new members is a Choice sector business model, not a punishment.

The Choice heatmaps revealed two thirds of products that are closed to new members were poor or 'significantly' poor performing products, leading ISA to say the Your Future, Your Super (YSYF) sanction of closing funds to new members will have no impact on these funds, and not stop their existing members from being fleeced.

The heatmaps found while 80 Choice options were 'significantly poor performers', 49 of them were still accepting new members.

"As half of the system is yet to be examined, there likely are far more dud products lurking in the Choice sector," ISA said.

"To make matters worse, their members will be stapled to these dud products, which can cost each of them up to $230,000 at retirement," it said.

ISA noted nearly a third of products assessed were dark crimson for their 'significantly' high administration fees, and the median Choice administration fee is far higher than the median MySuper administration fees.

"Yet the government recently decided to carve out of historical administration fees from the YFYS performance test, which hides the product's true performance and opens the test to manipulation," it argued.

In early April, the government announced it would update the YFYS performance test by extending the assessment from eight to 10 years, as well as editing several benchmarks to make the test more accurate.

ISA said the government should commit to all APRA-regulated funds being tested in the retirement phase from this year.

"The government needs to upgrade consumer protections, so members are only stapled to the best funds, who have passed the performance tests," ISA deputy chief executive Matt Linden said.

"In a compulsory system, disengaged members should not be left languishing in a dud super fund."

In response to the heatmaps, Super Consumers Australia (SCA) stated too many super funds are funds are serving up poor performance and high fees.

"It is appalling that after several years of transparency, almost half the funds in this major segment of the market are still delivering high fees and poor investment performance," SCA director Xavier O'Halloran said.

"We welcome greater scrutiny promised by the regulator, but these funds also have to take responsibility given they have a legal duty to act in the best financial interests of their members."

SCA wants greater transparency and an expansion of performance testing, particularly for products currently being sold to older Australians.

"Australian retirees have the most to lose and the least capacity to recover from being sold a poor product," O'Halloran said.

"In particular, we want to see APRA release heatmap data on retirement products and the government extend performance testing to these retirement products."

