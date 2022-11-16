Newspaper icon
YFYS manipulation leaves members worse off: ISA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:52PM

Industry Super Australia (ISA) says the Your Future, Your Super performance test results show many poor performing super funds, particularly retail, have gamed the system, leaving members worse off.

"Dud super funds manipulate fees and reclassify investment assets to lower the hurdle they must clear on a government super test," ISA said.

These funds are shifting assets to categories with lower-return benchmarks and exploiting a fee loophole that boosted their test score without a reduction in overall fees or an increase in investment returns to members, ISA added.

Further, ISA attributed the exploitation of these loopholes for the enduring gap between the best and worst performing MySuper products.

In its YFYS review submission, ISA stated that in the lead up to the first round of performance tests, 35 MySuper products revised their historical strategic asset allocation benchmarks, with most reducing exposure to 'other' investments, while increasing exposure to cash and fixed income.

The other investments benchmark index has averaged 5.1% per annum over the eight years to June, compared to 1.8% for fixed income and 1.2% for cash.

"So, this behaviour increased performance test outcomes by shifting strategic asset allocations to categories with lower returning benchmark indices," ISA said.

"While there was in some instances a legitimate case for trustees to reallocate assets in the 'other' category to better reflect the underlying assets, there were surprising differences in the extent of this re-allocation across sectors. The behaviour was particularly prevalent in the retail sector which accounted for 20 of the 35 product revisions."

As a result of funds being able to influence their product's benchmark returns via changes to their strategic asset allocation, ISA argued that in effect trustees can improve their performance test outcome by lowering the bar to which the product is assessed against.

"This reduces the efficacy of performance tests and weakens their ability to improve member outcomes," ISA said.

To put a stop to the distortion, ISA's YFYS review submission called for the performance test's methodology to be re-designed so that it measures funds against a simply constructed portfolio of shares, fixed interest, and cash.

"The test methodology should change to a simple naïve benchmark, which would end test manipulation by measuring what value trustees make for their members above a simply constructed portfolio. This would also measure performance in easy-to-understand dollar values rather than percentage points," ISA said.

ISA deputy chief executive Matt Linden commented: "This assessment has allowed too many dud funds to bend the rules, so they pass, leaving their members with the same lousy returns and high fees." "Performance testing is a good thing, but to unlock its full potential funds should be measured on what value they are adding to their members retirements - not how they can game the system."

Meanwhile, ISA also advocated for YFYS reform changes like stiffening the penalties so that any fund that fails the test consecutively is closed and its members are transferred to a product that exceeds benchmarks and expanding benchmarking to all APRA regulated products - including choice products and those in the retirement phase as soon as possible.

It also recommended amending test outcomes so that funds either fail, pass, or exceed the benchmark, with only funds that exceed benchmarks not facing consequences. Members should only be stapled to a fund that passed the performance test, ISA added.

Read more: ISAPerformance testYFYSIndustry Super AustraliaAPRAMatt LindenYour Future Your Super
