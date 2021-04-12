NEWS
Investment
Yarra completes acquisition
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:39PM

Yarra Capital Management has completed the acquisition of Nikko Asset Management's Australian business, which was announced on March 2.

Yarra will soon revive Nikko AM's former name Tyndall Investment Management, which was removed in September 2014 to reflect its Tokyo-based parent company's ownership. The name change is due to take place in June 2021.

Tyndall is led by head of equities Brad Potter and will remain separate to Yarra's Australian equities business.

In late 2018, Nikko shut two of its actively managed Australian equity funds following a review.

The Nikko AM Australian Share Value Fund and Nikko AM Australian Share Fund were terminated in an effort to "consolidate the product range into a more efficient structure", the fund manager said at the time.

This month, former Nikko AM managing director Sam Hallinan, became the chief executive of Schorders.

He led the Schorders Aussie business for six years, managing a team of about 53 working across equities and fixed income.

Yarra interim managing Director Garvin Louie said: "We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Nikko's Australian business. The combination, which has received very strong support from internal and external stakeholder groups, enables us to strengthen our relationship with clients and provides the scale to support further investment in talent, research, leading technology and operational excellence to continue to serve our clients."

Yarra has approximately $20 billion of funds under management.

Read more: Tyndall Investment ManagementYarra Capital ManagementNikko Asset ManagementSchorders AussieBrad PotterSam Hallinan
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
