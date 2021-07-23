NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Yarra Capital appoints managing director

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:09PM

Yarra Capital has appointed a new managing director, hiring from the Commonwealth Bank.

Edward Eason will have oversight of Yarra's day-to-day operations in the managing director role, based in Melbourne.

Eason was most recently chief financial officer, enterprise services, at CBA where he had financial accountability for the Group's digital, technology and operations functions.

Since 2017, Eason was also a director of Colonial First State Investments Limited, the issuer of CFS' FirstChoice range of products.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

Eason also had a long career at Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director and co-head of the Australian Financial Institutions Group.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Yarra. The business has an outstanding reputation for operational excellence, and I couldn't be happier to be joining a team that is so well placed to continue to deliver for its clients," Eason said.

"I look forward to working with Dion and the extended senior management team to help the business deliver on its long-term objective of becoming Australia's most trusted independent investment partner."

Yarra executive chair Dion Hershan added: "Ed's long and enviable financial services experience makes him the ideal candidate to take Yarra forward into its next phase of growth. He shares our long-term vision for the business, and we couldn't be more pleased that Ed has agreed to join us."

Read more: Yarra CapitalCommonwealth BankEdward EasonAustralian Financial Institutions GroupDion HershanCBACFSColonial First State Investments LimitedFirstChoice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy
Homebuyer schemes speed up saving time
Looking beyond high-dividend stocks
Alphinity adds to global equities team
Deutsche Bank appoints local chief
Wilsons adds to board
KPMG promotes two super experts
Industry split on paid vaccine leave
CountPlus acquisitions boost revenue by $9.4m
WaveStone co-founder retires

Editor's Choice

New emerging markets ESG fund at Dimensional

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Dimensional's sustainability suite is being expanded with the introduction of a new emerging markets fund with an ESG filter.

Pendal open to more acquisitions

KANIKA SOOD
Pendal chief executive Nick Good says the firm is not ruling out future acquisitions, as it finalises its $414 million purchase of US value-oriented manager Thompson, Siegel and Walmsley.

Victorian government agency hunts for fund manager

KANIKA SOOD
The Victoria government's LaunchVic is looking for a fund manager to run a $120million startup fund.

CSLR raises concern among advisers

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has raised concerns about the cost of the government's proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and the fact that super funds and managed investment schemes are excluded from the proposed regulation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Neil Younger

MANAGING DIRECTOR
FORTNUM PRIVATE WEALTH LTD
The new frontier for financial advisers requires leadership, cultural alignment and commitment. Fortnum Private Wealth managing director and chief executive Neil Younger tells Karren Vergara how he's leading those efforts.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.