Yarra Capital appoints managing director

Yarra Capital has appointed a new managing director, hiring from the Commonwealth Bank.

Edward Eason will have oversight of Yarra's day-to-day operations in the managing director role, based in Melbourne.

Eason was most recently chief financial officer, enterprise services, at CBA where he had financial accountability for the Group's digital, technology and operations functions.

Since 2017, Eason was also a director of Colonial First State Investments Limited, the issuer of CFS' FirstChoice range of products.

Eason also had a long career at Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director and co-head of the Australian Financial Institutions Group.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Yarra. The business has an outstanding reputation for operational excellence, and I couldn't be happier to be joining a team that is so well placed to continue to deliver for its clients," Eason said.

"I look forward to working with Dion and the extended senior management team to help the business deliver on its long-term objective of becoming Australia's most trusted independent investment partner."

Yarra executive chair Dion Hershan added: "Ed's long and enviable financial services experience makes him the ideal candidate to take Yarra forward into its next phase of growth. He shares our long-term vision for the business, and we couldn't be more pleased that Ed has agreed to join us."