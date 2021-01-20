Xinja returns deposits

The neobank has become the first Australian bank to return its customer deposits after it withdrew its banking products and announced the return of its authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) licence.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority began monitoring Xinja's return of deposits, worth more than $252 million, to 37,884 customers on 16 December.

The neobank has now transferred the remaining 4176 accounts with a total value of $65,809 to NAB for customers to collect.

The regulator said Xinja will formally return its banking licence in the coming weeks.

Xinja withdrew its transaction and savings account products and said it was returning its ADI licence after what it said was an "increasingly difficult" year after only obtaining the licence in September 2019.

"After a year marked by COVID-19 and an increasingly difficult capital-raising environment, and following a review of the market in Australia, Xinja has decided to withdraw the bank account and Stash (savings) account and cease being a bank," Xinja said.

The company had raised more than $5 million through equity raising campaigns and a further $45 million from private and institutional investors.

It was only in July last year that Xinja announced its plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

It is unclear whether this will go ahead as one of Dabble's features was to sit alongside Xinja's savings account Stash and customers will be able to purchase shares using the funds in their account.