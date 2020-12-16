NEWS
General
Xinja ceases banking
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:27PM

The prudential regulator has confirmed it will be monitoring the return of deposits by Xinja Bank as it ceases to operate as an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI).

Xinja made the decision to withdraw its transaction and savings account products and return its ADI license after what it said was an "increasingly difficult" year.

"After a year marked by COVID-19 and an increasingly difficult capital-raising environment, and following a review of the market in Australia, Xinja has decided to withdraw the bank account and Stash (savings) account and cease being a bank," Xinja said.

"This was an incredibly hard decision. We hope to refocus the business in other areas such as our US share trading product, Dabble, should circumstances allow."

Xinja announced its plans to launch Dabble in July this year to give investors access to over 3000 US stocks and exchange traded funds.

Xinja said it is already safely executing the return of customers' deposits, which will continue over the next few weeks.

APRA will closely monitor Xinja's return of deposits to ensure that funds are returned in an orderly and timely manner.

Xinja applied for its ADI licence back in 2017 and by September 2019 it was granted a full banking licence and was able to open bank accounts for customers.

The company had raised more than $5 million through equity raising campaigns and a further $45 million from private and institutional investors.

Read more: ADIXinja BankDabbleAPRA
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
