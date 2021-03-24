NEWS
Investment
Xero makes Swedish acquisition
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   11:59AM

Xero has acquired a Sweden-based e-invoicing technology provider for around $23 million.

Tickstar is an e-invoicing infrastructure business that allows organisations such as Xero and its customers connect to a global e-invoicing network.

Xero said the acquisition aligns with its strategic priority to drive the adoption of cloud accounting around the world.

Xero said Tickstar's technology will provide Australian, New Zealand and Singapore customers with access to a well-established e-invoicing network that will enable faster and more secure transactions.

Following the acquisition, Xero will leverage Tickstar's technology to support its e-invoicing functionality.

Xero said it will also support the continued delivery of Tickstar's e-invoicing infrastructure services through the Galaxy Gateway brand to both its existing and new customers, alongside its consulting services.

Total consideration for the purchase will be SEK$150 million (AU$23 million), comprising an upfront payment of SEK$60 million (AU$9.17 million) to be settled 50% in cash and 50% in shares in Xero.

Xero chief product officer Anna Curzon said: "The acquisition of Tickstar is an important step in our strategy to help small businesses digitize more of their workflows and get paid faster using cloud-based technologies."

"As more governments around the world adopt e-invoicing, Tickstar's technology will help our customers comply with existing and future legislation and realise the many benefits that e-invoicing brings."

Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
