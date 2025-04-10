WTW promotes local staffers

WTW, the pension consultant, has hired a new head of portfolio design lead and made a series of local promotions following annual performance reviews.

Sasha Loutcheva joins from Russell Investments, where she spent three years as a senior asset allocation strategist.

Loutcheva previously worked with TCorp's quantitative modelling and applied statistical analysis team as well as Dimensional Funds Advisers.

Meanwhile, Heidi Hargrave and Michael Vassilopoulos have been elevated to director, with Harry Tate taking up a role as lead associate private equity in the London office.

Vassilopoulos is the WTW investment lead for the not-for-profit sector and a member of the investment strategy team.

Before joining WTW, he was a senior consultant in EY's actuarial banking and capital markets team within the advisory practice.

This role focused predominately on assessing market risk for the big four Australian banks and state treasury corporations, including risk analysis and valuation of derivative portfolios.

Vassilopoulos earlier worked as a portfolio analyst within Hastings Funds Management's quantitative insight team.

For her part, Hargrave has been with WTW for six years, joining from Haben Property Fund, while Tate landed from GSA Insurance Brokers.

"Commenting on the promotions, WTW said: We are committed to recognising potential, rewarding performance, and investing in future leaders. Promoting employees in the firm is part of our talent strategy to build a dynamic and resilient organisation driven by fresh perspectives, innovation and continuous growth.

"These promotions reflect not only the hard work and achievements of our colleagues, but also our confidence in their ability to take on greater responsibilities and contribute meaningfully to our clients and businesses."

The promotions come as Grace Szeto was appointed head of real assets within WTW's manager research team.

Szeto has covered real assets since she joined the consultant four years ago.

Her promotion follows the departure of Nick Kelly, who recently joined Wilson Asset Management as the portfolio manager for the alternative assets fund.

Although Kelly held several titles at the global consultant - including senior strategist and head of growth for the Australian investment team - he also led real assets research.

Szeto has served as associate director at WTW for over three years.