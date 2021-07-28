WTW names local head of investments

Willis Towers Watson appointed a new lead for its investments team in Australia as the incumbent moves to client consulting.

From August 1, Aongus O'Gorman will lead the Australian investments team, succeeding Martin Goss, who has been in the role for the past five years.

O'Gorman is currently head of delegated and specialist solutions for investments for Australia. He has been with WTW since July 2015 and previously worked at QIC and management consulting and outsourcing firm Round Tower Solutions.

WTW Asia Pacific head of investments Taro Ogai said O'Gorman's appointment would spearhead a refreshed Australian leadership team.

"Aongus has been responsible for our Australian Delegated business for most of his six years with WTW, which has seen us deliver a new service to the market and acquire many new client relationships. Over the 25 years of his career, Aongus has been an asset owner, asset manager and investment consultant. This broad range of experience ideally places him to lead our investment team in Australia."

Goss has been with the company for over 14 years and decided to focus on client consulting work.

Ogai said Goss has been an instrumental part of WTW's development of a multi-pillar investment offering to clients over the course of his leadership.

"Retaining Martin's experience and profile within the institutional investment community in Australia will be a valuable adjunct for Aongus as he positions WTW for ongoing success," he said.

On his new role, O'Gorman said: "It's an exciting time to take on this opportunity. Over the last few years, we have augmented our traditional asset consulting with strategic advisory and delegated solutions because we firmly believed it was in the best interests of clients and would help meet their future needs."

The global firm also announced this week that its merger with Aon has been ditched following pressure from the US Department of Justice.