NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

WTW names local head of investments

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUL 2021   12:14PM

Willis Towers Watson appointed a new lead for its investments team in Australia as the incumbent moves to client consulting.

From August 1, Aongus O'Gorman will lead the Australian investments team, succeeding Martin Goss, who has been in the role for the past five years.

O'Gorman is currently head of delegated and specialist solutions for investments for Australia. He has been with WTW since July 2015 and previously worked at QIC and management consulting and outsourcing firm Round Tower Solutions.

WTW Asia Pacific head of investments Taro Ogai said O'Gorman's appointment would spearhead a refreshed Australian leadership team.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"Aongus has been responsible for our Australian Delegated business for most of his six years with WTW, which has seen us deliver a new service to the market and acquire many new client relationships. Over the 25 years of his career, Aongus has been an asset owner, asset manager and investment consultant. This broad range of experience ideally places him to lead our investment team in Australia."

Goss has been with the company for over 14 years and decided to focus on client consulting work.

Ogai said Goss has been an instrumental part of WTW's development of a multi-pillar investment offering to clients over the course of his leadership.

"Retaining Martin's experience and profile within the institutional investment community in Australia will be a valuable adjunct for Aongus as he positions WTW for ongoing success," he said.

On his new role, O'Gorman said: "It's an exciting time to take on this opportunity. Over the last few years, we have augmented our traditional asset consulting with strategic advisory and delegated solutions because we firmly believed it was in the best interests of clients and would help meet their future needs."

The global firm also announced this week that its merger with Aon has been ditched following pressure from the US Department of Justice.

Read more: WTWAongus O'GormanTaro Ogai
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aon, Willis Towers Watson terminate merger
How likely is a super fund to fail YFYS test?
WTW commits to net zero
WTW head of strategic advisory resigns
WTW wins mandate from NZ government super fund
Aon, WTW merger will reduce competition: ACCC
WTW names new head of retirement
Aussie super funds climb ranks
Shareholders approve Aon, WTW merger
COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper appoints head of private credit

KANIKA SOOD
AustralianSuper wants to triple its investment in private credit to $15 billion in next three years, as it announces a new head for the asset class.

AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers fears that ASIC's FY21 industry levy will blow out even more than its estimates.

WTW names local head of investments

KARREN VERGARA
Willis Towers Watson appointed a new lead for its investments team in Australia as the incumbent moves to client consulting.

ID_Land expands into funds management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Property developer ID_Land announced it is getting into private funds management, targeting Australia's high-net-worths.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.