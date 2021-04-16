NEWS
Investment
WTW commits to net zero
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 16 APR 2021   12:16PM

Willis Towers Watson Investments will target net-zero emissions across its fully discretionary delegated investment portfolio by 2050.

WTW said it will target at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across its discretionary delegated investment portfolios by 2030.

"Climate change, and a just transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, is a systemic and urgent global challenge," WTW global chief investment officer Craig Baker said.

"We believe that working to achieve net zero by 2050 in our discretionary portfolios is completely consistent with the financial goals we have been given by our clients as climate change has the potential to impact returns across multiple asset classes. We have already embedded this in our investment process and ultimately in the portfolios we are managing and stewarding."

Baker added that he believes the move will improve risk-adjusted returns or clients as the mispricing of climate issues is resolved.

"In particular, we think that understanding this transition will be one of the biggest sources of alpha across all asset classes and that this opportunity is likely to be greatest in the next few years," he said.

"We will therefore target pathways to net zero that seek out pricing opportunities while delivering a reduction in emissions of more than 50% between 2015 and 2030, consistent with the Paris Agreement."

The discretionary delegated investment portfolio in question has $166 billion in assets under management globally.

"We will also continue to work with our advisory clients to set out and deliver on their own climate-related goals via Carbon Journey Plans, including analytics on how climate change might impact liabilities as well as assets," Baker said.

