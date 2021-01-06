WTW appoints Australia segment head

Willis Towers Watson has appointed a head for financial solutions for Australia and New Zealand, as it looks to expand its insurance products in the region.

Lee Garvey will oversee the segment, which will develop products including credit and non-payment insurance, political risk insurance, commercial surety, terrorism and political violence, and lenders insurance advisory.

Garvey first worked at WTW in 2012 and returns after working with three major insurance brokers.

He reports to Fabien Conderanne, who acts as WTW's regional head of financial solutions Asia Pacific, corporate risk and broking.

"We see tremendous opportunities for banks and corporates in Australia and New Zealand to benefit from our financial solutions products, particularly credit and political risk insurance," Conderanne said.

"Lee brings an invaluable experience having worked in the market for many years with large financial institutions and corporates. His expertise will undoubtedly make a difference to clients in the Australasia market."

Garvey is initially based in Singapore and supporting regional work, but will transfer to Sydney, the firm said.

"We look forward to welcoming Lee to our Australasian business where he will join a team of experienced brokers providing specialist advice to clients across many areas. His skills will be a complementary fit with our strategy to provide risk advisory and broking services to the business community here," said Simon Weaver, who is WTW's head of Australasia and head of corporate risk and broking, Australasia.

In April, 2018 WTW hired Jamie Jeffers as a director for the financial solutions segment. Jeffers left the firm.

In August, 2019 it bought Risk Capital Advisors (RCA), a specialist mergers and acquisitions broker in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

WTW is the third-largest asset consultant by assets in not-for-profit superannuation funds as at 30 June 2020, according to Rainmaker.